McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources is a program we designed to honor a heritage, history, or awareness monthly in 2021. January is East Asian American Heritage Month.
On Saturday, Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m. join Stephanie Pedretti from Viroqua for a lesson in Japanese language. During the class Stephanie will teach you a few basic Japanese words to help you start learning. We are also offering a program on Friday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. with licensed acupuncturist William Fiorella. The program will be an open-forum discussion about Chinese Medicine. You will be able to ask questions about Chinese Medicine, as Bill is enthusiastic to provide answers. Expect a demonstration of acupuncture and some Qi Gong movement as well. Join the classes by finding a link on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or website.
While the end of January is quickly approaching, we want to remind you that Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources is a program that will run through all of 2021. If you missed some of our programs in early January, you can, revisit them on our McIntosh Memorial Library YouTube channel or Facebook page. Make sure you visit our website to view the accredited booklists we have created for you and to keep track of the programs attended or materials you have enjoyed reading. Registered participants will be eligible for door prizes. In February we will be providing programs and reading lists supporting Black History month.
14 Days of Drawing at Home is a fun program going on for youth through McIntosh Memorial Library. Each day on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page Youth Services Director Marissa will post a prompt of what you should draw! Once a drawing has been completed you can drop it off at the library or email it to m.bazan@wrlsweb.org to be entered into a drawing. Please include with each submission the name of the artist, age, and contact information. Prizes will be awarded based on a random drawing for three age categories: Ages 3-5, 6-12, 13-18. The contest runs until Jan. 31.
Storytime Online with Miss Marissa is Wednesday mornings at 11 a.m. live on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Listen to a story, clap your hands, and learn some new songs during this weekly program. If you can’t join the program live don’t worry! You can watch the program anytime on our Facebook page.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.