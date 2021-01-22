McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

On Saturday, Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m. join Stephanie Pedretti from Viroqua for a lesson in Japanese language. During the class Stephanie will teach you a few basic Japanese words to help you start learning. We are also offering a program on Friday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. with licensed acupuncturist William Fiorella. The program will be an open-forum discussion about Chinese Medicine. You will be able to ask questions about Chinese Medicine, as Bill is enthusiastic to provide answers. Expect a demonstration of acupuncture and some Qi Gong movement as well. Join the classes by finding a link on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or website.

While the end of January is quickly approaching, we want to remind you that Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources is a program that will run through all of 2021. If you missed some of our programs in early January, you can, revisit them on our McIntosh Memorial Library YouTube channel or Facebook page. Make sure you visit our website to view the accredited booklists we have created for you and to keep track of the programs attended or materials you have enjoyed reading. Registered participants will be eligible for door prizes. In February we will be providing programs and reading lists supporting Black History month.