McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Earlier this year we were fortunate to be selected by the American Library Association as the recipient of a grant. The Libraries Transforming Communities Small and Rural Libraries grant enabled us to launch, “The Great Diverse Book Giveaway.”

Over the course of four weeks patrons were able to select one book from a list of 17 they wanted to read. The authors of the books represented personal storylines and current affairs of diverse groups of United States Americans. Including, but not limited to “Own Voices” of African Americans, Indigenous Americans, Asian Americans and LatinX Americans. Book options were available for all ages: toddler, youth, teen and adult. In total we purchased 109 books for patrons to keep. On Thursday, Aug. 12, on the lawn of the Vernon County Courthouse, we will be hosting a community conversation about the books. We encourage you to attend! Several area organizations will have booths set up, food will be served, and music will be provided by Greg Leighton and others. The event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This program is one of many diverse programs hosted by the library in 2021 as part of the library’s all ages, year-long, humanities program entitled, “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.”