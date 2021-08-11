McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Earlier this year we were fortunate to be selected by the American Library Association as the recipient of a grant. The Libraries Transforming Communities Small and Rural Libraries grant enabled us to launch, “The Great Diverse Book Giveaway.”
Over the course of four weeks patrons were able to select one book from a list of 17 they wanted to read. The authors of the books represented personal storylines and current affairs of diverse groups of United States Americans. Including, but not limited to “Own Voices” of African Americans, Indigenous Americans, Asian Americans and LatinX Americans. Book options were available for all ages: toddler, youth, teen and adult. In total we purchased 109 books for patrons to keep. On Thursday, Aug. 12, on the lawn of the Vernon County Courthouse, we will be hosting a community conversation about the books. We encourage you to attend! Several area organizations will have booths set up, food will be served, and music will be provided by Greg Leighton and others. The event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
This program is one of many diverse programs hosted by the library in 2021 as part of the library’s all ages, year-long, humanities program entitled, “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.”
We will be back out at the Farmers Market this Saturday at 9 a.m. with a painting project for kids and families. Stop by our booth to paint mini terra cotta pots with Miss Maggie! All supplies provided by the library. We will be at the market until we run out of supplies. At 11 a.m. Miss Laci will be at The Commons on Jefferson Street participating in a Kid’s Reading Circle. If you enjoy our weekly story-time program you will certainly enjoy the Reading Circle at The Commons.
Our Growing Forward Together Garden is doing amazing! Thanks to our volunteers we are harvesting on a regular basis. We are proud of the success we have had and that is why we are holding a garden exploration day. This special event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will take place at the garden which is located across the street from the library behind the pool house building. From 5 to 6 p.m. Wisconsin Master Gardener Arwyn Wildingway and library staff will be offering a tour of the garden, produce tasting, and garden crafts.
At 6 p.m. families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on to enjoy a local theater production of “Frog and Toad.” Adapted and directed by Gavain U’Prichard the play features Ian Baird as Frog, Lissy Baird as Toad, Hallia Baird as a bird and other characters; Barb Andree is the Narrator. The renditions of five Frog and Toad stories will last about 60 minutes.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.