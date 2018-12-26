As we prepare to wrap up another year I would invite you to stop by the library and look at the display case inside the entrance to the building. For the next two months we have a display inside titled “Reflections 2018.” This year has been memorable in so many ways and we want to share with the community what we as staff are reflecting on as we look back over the last 12 months. If you experienced a memorable moment at the library this year, please let us know. We love to hear stories about libraries and how they make a difference in the communities they serve. We are truly humbled by the amount of usage the McIntosh library receives. It’s the people, the businesses, the volunteers, the community, and so many other factors that help make the library a cornerstone of the community. From everyone at the library thank you for a terrific 2018. We look forward to serving you in 2019 and beyond.
We still have spots available for anyone interested in participating in a six-week online group course titled, “Discover Sign Language.” The class will be held from Wednesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Feb. 22. This is an online GALE course that will teach participants how to use this graceful, expressive language to communicate.
Instructor Erin Trimble will teach you to create the signs for numbers, the sign alphabet and to fingerspell proper names. Along the way you will learn signs for colors, numbers, where you live, family, and the activities you like to do. This course will be taught using the best practices of the industry with minimum audio support.
The class will meet twice a week on Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1-3 in the library conference room. Participants are welcome to bring their own computer to each class. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Register by calling the circulation desk at 637-7151.
We are gearing up to bring back a media conversion service next year. Beginning on Jan. 7, people will be able to convert recorded material on VHS tapes to DVDs using two media conversion kits provided by the library. The kits will be available to use daily at no charge inside the library through March 8. Those using the kits will need to provide their own DVDs and must abide by all copyright restrictions. To reserve a date and time to use a kit log onto the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and select the “reserve a space” option to get started.
The kits are being made possible in part by the Winding Rivers Library System and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.
