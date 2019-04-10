This week is National Library Week. An annual celebration highlighting the valuable role of libraries in communities. At the McIntosh Memorial Library, we wouldn’t be able to do everything we do in a calendar year without the wonderful support of our volunteers. Earlier this week we held a volunteer appreciation luncheon to thank our volunteers for the outstanding dedication they have to the library. Our volunteers run the Bookstore, assist with programs, manage our landscaping, advocate in the community, and serve on committees and boards. The amount of time given to the library is hard to calculate because it is so large. To all the volunteers thank you for what you do. You are all greatly appreciated.
We are looking forward to hosting a class this month on how to make homemade sauerkraut. Please join us on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. in the library program room for this hands-on class led by Adrienne Fox. During the 90-minute session, Adrienne will talk about the process, do some demonstrations, and help you make a quart of sauerkraut to take home. To register, stop by the circulation desk or call 637-7151.
Did you know the month of April is considered National Poetry Month? National Poetry Month was inaugurated by the Academy of American Poets in 1996. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world with schools, publishers, libraries, booksellers, and poets celebrating poetry’s vital place in our culture.
We will be celebrating April as National Poetry Month during a program on Tuesday, April 30 at 6 p.m. titled, “Community Reading of Favorite Poems.” During the program a celebration will be held for the 200th birthday of poet Walt Whitman, participants will create a Community Poetry tree, and lastly participants will be able to read their favorite poem. We hope you can join us. The program will be held inside the library conference room.
We appreciate everyone who participated in our “Creepy Campout Puzzle Room” last week. The program enabled older youth and adults the opportunity to work together in teams to try and solve a series of clues in a 45-minute time span. Over 30 people played the game over the course of three days and we heard great comments about it! We hope to bring another puzzle room activity to the library in the future.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
