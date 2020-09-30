McIntosh Memorial Library: Book Buzz

Get your fall on with some new items from McIntosh Memorial Library! Scary movies, decorating ideas, pumpkin carving patterns, or how about some new fall recipes in one of the many cookbooks we own. You are welcome to come inside the library Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if you would like to browse our collection for new materials. You can also place your order ahead of time online or by calling us and we will have it ready for you to pick up during our curbside service. Curbside pickup is offered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. Need help getting started? Please call us at 637-7151, extension 6.
After you check out materials from the library you need to return them! To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 we are not able to accept returns inside the library yet. Please return your materials 24/7 in our book return slots located on the Jefferson Street side of the library. Due to quarantine procedures in place the items you return may not be checked in for nearly a week. You will not receive any fines for items returned on time. If you have questions, please contact us at 637-7151, extension 6.
Mark your calendars for an upcoming program with local author John Sime. John will be presenting an online program about the history of UFO sightings in Vernon County on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. During the program you can expect a lot of information to be shared, both historical and current. Your stories will be welcome as well! The program will be delivered via zoom. This program allows you to participate through your computer or phone. Details on how to connect can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
