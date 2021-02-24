McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Five years ago, Feb. 22, 2016, the grand opening of the new library on Rock Avenue occurred. It’s hard to believe after years of planning for a new library it’s already been five years since we’ve been operating out of it! So, what does 2021 have in store for us? Planning is underway for the day we can reopen the library to allow browsing again. Discussions have started about the 2021 Summer Reading program and even the 2021-2022 After-school program. Some volunteers from the Friends of the Library have been inside their bookstore working to get in back in shape and ready for business later this year. We appreciate your ongoing patience and support. You inspire us every day to bring you the best service possible.