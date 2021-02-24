McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Five years ago, Feb. 22, 2016, the grand opening of the new library on Rock Avenue occurred. It’s hard to believe after years of planning for a new library it’s already been five years since we’ve been operating out of it! So, what does 2021 have in store for us? Planning is underway for the day we can reopen the library to allow browsing again. Discussions have started about the 2021 Summer Reading program and even the 2021-2022 After-school program. Some volunteers from the Friends of the Library have been inside their bookstore working to get in back in shape and ready for business later this year. We appreciate your ongoing patience and support. You inspire us every day to bring you the best service possible.
The Friends of the Library are hosting a mystery bag sale inside our library lobby! Each bag is labeled so you know what genre of books you are purchasing. The mystery is you won’t know what the exact titles are until you’ve bought the bag! The bags are priced at $2 and $3 each. Support the Friends organization by purchasing a bag before they are sold out!
During our first Conversations program in March the topic will be the history of round barns. Kevin and Patsy Alderson will join us to talk about their book “Barns Without Corners: Round Barns of Vernon County, Wisconsin.” Westby area resident Lyle Bernau will also be part of the speaker’s panel. Bernau is the grandson of an original round barn builder. One hundred years after his grandfather constructed a round barn Lyle built one too. Join us to hear about round barns and to view pictures.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The program is scheduled for Friday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Links to the program are available on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page along with our website. Conversations is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27 is the final day for participants in our Adult Winter Reading program to turn in their bookmarks. Over the last two months we’ve encouraged adults to read or listen to three books, record the titles on a bookmark, and return the bookmark to the library for a winter-themed prize. Next week we will put all of the returned bookmarks in a large bag and pull out one. That individual will win the grand prize of a new Amazon Fire Tablet. Our Adult Winter Reading program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.