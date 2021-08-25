McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Tuesday, Aug. 31 is the last day to turn in reading logs from the Summer Reading program. Do your best to wrap up you’re reading and activity sheets and bring them by the library before the end of the month to earn a prize book. To date, we’ve given out over 300 books! The “Tales and Tails” program launched in early June and has been full of small group, large group, and take-home activities. We appreciate the participants for getting involved this summer, as you made the program a lot of fun. Next year’s program theme is oceanography.

The Friends of the Library are continuing to accept donations from area crafters for their upcoming Fiber Faire Silent Auction in October. The auction will feature approximately 100 items that are displayed throughout the library and available to bid on. In the past the fundraiser has included quilts, rugs, seasonal items, clothing and more! If you are a crafter and would like to donate a homemade item to the event, please drop off your donations inside the Friends of the Library Bookstore. Donations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 24. Questions can be directed to the bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2.