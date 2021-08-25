McIntosh Memorial Library Book Buzz

Tuesday, Aug. 31 is the last day to turn in reading logs from the Summer Reading program. Do your best to wrap up you’re reading and activity sheets and bring them by the library before the end of the month to earn a prize book. To date, we’ve given out over 300 books! The “Tales and Tails” program launched in early June and has been full of small group, large group, and take-home activities. We appreciate the participants for getting involved this summer, as you made the program a lot of fun. Next year’s program theme is oceanography.
The Friends of the Library are continuing to accept donations from area crafters for their upcoming Fiber Faire Silent Auction in October. The auction will feature approximately 100 items that are displayed throughout the library and available to bid on. In the past the fundraiser has included quilts, rugs, seasonal items, clothing and more! If you are a crafter and would like to donate a homemade item to the event, please drop off your donations inside the Friends of the Library Bookstore. Donations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 24. Questions can be directed to the bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2.
Miss Laci hosts story time inside the library courtyard every Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Participants enjoy 30 minutes of books, songs and activities. In case of rain the program will be moved indoors to our program room. If you can’t make it during the day, we do offer a Snuggly Stories program once a month in the evening via Zoom. During the month of August that program will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7. The Zoom link can be found on our website and Facebook page.
Please plan ahead, as the McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed Sept. 4-6 for Labor Day weekend. While the library is closed you can still access your online account and return your checked out materials in our book drop located along Jefferson Street. We will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.