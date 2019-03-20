Ukranian egg design and sauerkraut making are two programs coming up in April that have spaces available.
The Ukranian egg design program will be held on Saturday, April 13, starting at 9 a.m. During the class participants will learn about the history of Ukrainian egg decorating and the meaning behind some of the intricate patterns. Everyone will receive hands-on instruction and work together to decorate eggs using traditional Ukrainian materials. All materials will be provided by the library. However, you are welcome to bring your own tools. Registration is required, as the class size is limited.
On Saturday, April 27, we are looking forward to a class being offered by Adrienne Fox called, “Making Homemade Sauerkraut.” Starting at 10 a.m., Adrienne will talk about the process, do some demonstrations, and help you make a quart of sauerkraut to take home. Registration for the class is required. T
To sign up for these two classes and others being offered at the library, stop by or give us a call at 637-7151.
We’ve been asked recently the following question, “How do I know what is happening at the library?” It’s a great question and we are always happy to provide an answer! We do a lot of outreach to try and spread the message about upcoming special events. If you have an idea of what more we could do please let us know. First, we issue press releases to the local media and the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Program. We have a calendar of events for all library activities on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and all upcoming programs are posted on our “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. We have a copy of our calendar of events at the Circulation Desk, a copy on our electronic bulletin board next to our entry doors and in the link, plus individual flyers for every event are printed and on display inside the library. We have paper copies of the calendar of events for just Children’s activities printed and available to take home plus individual handouts that are just quarter size sheets to take home as well. Despite our outreach efforts we still have people tell us they didn’t know about an event. If you hear about something fun coming up at the library, please help us out by telling your family and friends!
Please remember if you can’t find an item you are looking for on our bookshelves let us help you order a copy from another library. Stop by the circulation desk so we can place an order or log onto our card catalog and place the order yourself. We receive delivery of materials four days per week, so the turnaround time is usually quick. You can find a link to the catalog on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.