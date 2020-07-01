McIntosh Memorial Library: Book Buzz

Is the library currently accepting donations of books? The answer is no. We’ve received several phone calls from patrons asking if they can drop off books or other materials at the front door of the library. Unfortunately, due to all the extra precautions we need to take with quarantining library materials we just feel it is better not to accept donations. As we continue to slowly relax our guidelines we will evaluate when we can start accepting donations again.
Month number one of our summer reading program is complete. Thanks to our partner Vernon Communications we’re able to bring our daily activities to you via YouTube videos that are posted on the library website. Vernon Communications is also airing our daily programs on Community Channel 14. Participants in our program can earn books for their home libraries by reading and participating in activities. If you would like to register for the program go to our website and click on the summer reading program tab.
As we prepare to move into Phase 3 of reopening, we’re encouraging anyone with overdue library items to return them by Saturday, July 4. Since mid-March we haven’t worried about overdue items and fines. Our next phase will bring that grace period to a close. For the foreseeable future you will need to return your items in our book return slots which are located on the Jefferson Street side of the library. The slots are open weekly from 9 a.m. on Friday through 9 a.m. on Sunday. Once returned, we need to quarantine the items for three days. We’re continuing to loosen restrictions at a slow pace, as our number one priority is keeping you and our staff safe.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
