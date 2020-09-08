McIntosh Memorial Library: Book Buzz

Have you ordered a book bundle yet? A book bundle is an opportunity for the library staff to act as your personal shopper! Simply fill out an online form with your library order for you or your entire family. Library staff will carefully select a nice variety of items based on your request. While we do call the service a “book bundle,” we can bundle any library item for you. Request books, DVDs, music CD’s, a new magazine, or video game! To get started, visit our library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. The book bundle order form is located under the digital resources tab.
We are looking forward to offering outdoor story-time programs at Eckhart Park during the month of September. Join us on Wednesday Sept. 9, 16 and 30 at 11 a.m. for stories, songs and activities. Story time will be held in the park at the corner of Western and Decker streets. We ask that you social distance to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Miss Mary is look forward to seeing you in the park this month. In case of inclement weather, the program will be cancelled.
We’ve been asked by several of you about the status of the Friends of the Library Bookstore. Due to COVID-19 the store will remain closed through the rest of the year. We are hopeful the store will be back up and running in early 2021. The store is run by volunteers and serves as an important funding source for the Friends of the Library. If you are seeking out an organization to support, you can always mail monetary donations to the Friends of the Library. The mailing address is 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665. Funds raised by the organization are used to support the efforts of the McIntosh Memorial Library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
