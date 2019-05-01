We are so excited to welcome several classrooms to the library over the next four weeks to hear about our upcoming children’s summer reading program. The national theme this year is “A Universe of Stories!” At McIntosh Memorial Library registration for the program will begin Monday, June 3. Youth up to age 18 are welcome to participate. We will be offering daily activities from 3:30-5 p.m. starting Monday, June 10. The program will conclude on Friday, Aug. 9, with a swimming party at the Bigley Pool. Just like last year, the more a child reads the more books they earn for their home library. We have more than 1,000 books to give away this summer. We are looking for volunteers to help us out at several large events this summer. Contact Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp for details at 637-7151, extension 5.
Final preparations are being made for our debut at the 2019 Viroqua Farmers Market. We are pleased to be able to partner with the Friends of the Library to bring market-themed children’s activities to the Farmers Market one Saturday per month. Join us May 11 starting at 9 a.m. as we help children paint terracotta pots. Once complete, the children can take the pots out into the market area and fill it with a plant just in time for Mother’s Day. We will also be having a booth at the monthly Night Market in Eckhart Park. The theme of our night market booth will be “Family Carnival.”
Our May calendar of events is available for you to pick up at the library. You can also view the calendar online via our website which is www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. This month one of the highlights is our annual petting zoo on the courthouse lawn. The event is Wednesday, May 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The zoo will feature a wide variety of farm animals, horse and wagon rides, a tractor, and snacks for the kids. We are going to have more animals than ever this year so please plan on attending!
On Saturday, May 25, the Friends of the Library will be having a brat fry at Nelson Agri-Center starting at 10:30 a.m. Brats, hotdogs and all the fixings will be served. All money raised will support the library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.