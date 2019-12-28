McIntosh Memorial Library Code Club returns in 2020

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua wrapped up the first year of Code Club in 2019 with 60 local youth enrolled in the program. The library was one of 50 small and rural libraries in the nation selected to receive a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to start a weekly club. Code Club is an opportunity for youth ages 8-18 to gather every week to learn how to write a computer code to create apps, games and websites.
Code Club will resume on Monday, Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. in the library conference room. Code Club will be held every Monday afternoon at 3:30 and will be facilitated by library staff. Anyone interested in coding is welcome to get involved anytime in 2020.
For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.