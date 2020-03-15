McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua alters methods of service delivery in light of COVID-19

The safety of the patrons, volunteers and employees remains a top priority to McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua. In response to the quickly developing situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the library will be altering methods of service delivery beginning Monday, March 16.
The public will be able to enter the library to return items, pick up holds, and browse the collection for items to checkout. However, all programs, access to meeting rooms, public computers, seating areas, the play area, toys, and games is being suspended through Monday, April 6. The library staff are prepared to make further changes if necessary, as more information becomes available.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.