McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua hosts a bimonthly adult program titled, “Conversations.” This program is an opportunity for participants to talk about the community, meet people, discover new ideas, and reminisce about the past. The program is held on the first and third Fridays of each month from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the library. Coffee is provided.
Upcoming “Conversations” program topics include:
May 3: During this first program of May participants will be discussing and creating the spring tradition of May Day baskets.
May 17: Richland Center based author Harlan Flick will discuss his book “One Last Dance with the Dani Tribe.” Flick was one of six people to travel to New Guinea in 1980, where he had an opportunity to interact with this tribe.
June 7: The first week of June is CPR and AED Awareness Week. Viroqua resident Didi Lindvig and owner of the business 4LIFE with Didi will join the group to talk about the importance of the two life-saving measures.
June 21: Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the beautiful birds in the area. During this program particpants will focus on bird identification through sound.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151.
