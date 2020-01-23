McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua announces February adult programs, classes

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is committed to hosting numerous adult programs and educational classes throughout 2020. Recognizing the increased requests for additional programs, library staff have made a concentrated effort to schedule a wide variety of opportunities for adults. The programs and classes being offered in February include:
- Saturday, Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Book Sculpture class with Mary Wagner.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25 at 6 p.m. Oil Painting class with Dan Howard.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. Maple Syrup Production class with Bree Breckel.
- Thursday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Eight-week Advanced Computer Coding Class with Ryan Hunt.
- Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Conversations with Brad Steinmetz “Floods, Dams, and the Future.”
- Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Richard Erickson and Sandi Stavlo will present a literacy program titled, “The Importance of Teaching Our Children to Read.”
- Friday, Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m. Needle felting a bowl with hearts.
- Friday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Author Richard Erickson “School Bus #9: Welcome Aboard.”
- Saturday, Feb.15 at 10 a.m. Woodcarving class.
- Friday, Feb.21 at 10:30 a.m. Conversations with Viroqua Police Chief Rick Niedfeldt.
- Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon Beginning Beekeeping with Jim Krause.
- Saturday, Feb. 29 at 9:30 a.m. Intermediate Knitting with Kathleen Kroska.
The library provides the materials for the classes. All classes are provided at no charge. Registration is required for most classes, as the class sizes are limited. Some classes will be held over multiple sessions. To register or for more information about a specific class, stop by or call the library at 637-7151.