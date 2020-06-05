McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua announces Phase 2 of reopening plan

The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be implementing Phase 2 of a comprehensive reopening plan during the month of June. The phase includes:
1. Access to library computers and printing services by appointment beginning on Monday, June 15. Computer workstations will be located inside the link/entrance space. Access inside the library for restrooms and water fountains will not be permitted.
2. Computers will be available for essential services with limited assistance from library staff. Gaming is not considered essential.
3. Hourly appointments for one person per workstation per day will be available on Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments can be made starting on June 8 by calling the library at 637-715, ext. 6. Time is built in between appointments for sanitizing computer workstations.
4. Patrons will be required to wear a mask. Bring your own or masks will be provided.
5. Social distancing of at least 6 feet is required between patrons and staff.
6. Registration for the 2020 Summer Reading program will begin on June 8. The program activities will begin on June 15. Information is available under the “Summer Reading Programs” tab at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org
Phase 2 includes the continuation of OnDemand Curbside service, the ability to return library materials, the ability to sign up for a new library card and participate in online programming.
The reopening phases are being created with guidance provided by the city of Viroqua, Vernon County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, CDC, and the Winding Rivers Library System.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.
