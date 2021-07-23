McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua awarded a 'Gig Grant'

The McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 80 organizations in the Midwest awarded a “Gig Grant” in summer 2021 from Arts Midwest.
Based in Minneapolis, Arts Midwest is one of six nonprofit United States Regional Arts Organizations, with a history spanning more than 35 years. The nonprofit believes that creativity has the power to inspire and unite humanity. The grant awarded is designed to provide financial support for rebuilding and re-imagining creative engagement in communities.
Since 2018, McIntosh Memorial Library has been partnering with local care facilities to provide music and art therapy through specialized programming. The library has worked primarily with Viroqua musician Greg Leighton.
“Greg and I started at a Viroqua facility by offering live music, ukulele lessons, and story-time programs with art for the residents,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “Even when COVID-19 forced us to cancel all in-person programs we quickly regrouped and began offering virtual programs for care facility residents twice a month through Zoom.”
In February 2021, Leighton invited the Rev. Calvin Morris and Dodie Whitaker to join him on vocals. Harmonica player Tim Jenkins was invited to play as well. After the February performance through the library, the group Calvin and Friends was created. Since then, a fifth member has been added — musician Jane Keeley.
Leighton noted Calvin and Friends practices about once a week. Through Calvin and Friends, a strong friendship between Leighton and Morris has developed. “Calvin is an incredible man. I make him soup, we sing together, and go for walks,” Leighton said.
The Rev. Doctor Calvin Morris is a human rights advocate who has spent his life fighting for justice and equality. Morris worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson, serving as the executive director of Atlanta’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in the 1970s. Morris lives in Viroqua near his daughter Dodie Whitaker. Whitaker is a professional musician and artist. Morris and Whitaker led the crowd together in African American spiritual-tuned protest songs at a rally to honor George Floyd.
Erickson said she wrote the grant application “with the intent of providing access to the arts for our senior population, especially residents of nursing homes or care centers where COVID-19 has kept them very isolated. We know music and engagement is therapeutic for minds and souls as we have witnessed that first-hand through various library programs.”
The first part of the project is to have local musicians travel to five senior living facilities between July and September to perform a live music show for the residents. The shows will be highly interactive with singing, clapping, and dance. The second part of the project is to have Calvin and Friends perform three shows between July and August that are open to the public. Calvin and Friends performed at Eckhart Park, Tuesday, July 20, inside the large shelter. The engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from Bader Philanthropies and the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.
Anyone interested in booking a show through the library is encouraged to contact Erickson at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org or 637-7151, extension 3.