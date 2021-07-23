McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua awarded a 'Gig Grant'

Leighton noted Calvin and Friends practices about once a week. Through Calvin and Friends, a strong friendship between Leighton and Morris has developed. “Calvin is an incredible man. I make him soup, we sing together, and go for walks,” Leighton said.

The Rev. Doctor Calvin Morris is a human rights advocate who has spent his life fighting for justice and equality. Morris worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson, serving as the executive director of Atlanta’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in the 1970s. Morris lives in Viroqua near his daughter Dodie Whitaker. Whitaker is a professional musician and artist. Morris and Whitaker led the crowd together in African American spiritual-tuned protest songs at a rally to honor George Floyd.

Erickson said she wrote the grant application “with the intent of providing access to the arts for our senior population, especially residents of nursing homes or care centers where COVID-19 has kept them very isolated. We know music and engagement is therapeutic for minds and souls as we have witnessed that first-hand through various library programs.”