McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are pleased to be one of 34 libraries in the state of Wisconsin chosen by the African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a winner of the Read Africa grant competition. Grants will be given to public libraries throughout Wisconsin to enrich their collections with new titles that will enable readers to deepen their understanding of Africa. Over $20,000 in funding will be distributed to 34 libraries, representing 14 of Wisconsin’s 16 library systems.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is home to one of the nation’s first African Studies Programs in the nation. The African Studies Program is inspired and guided by the Wisconsin Idea to share the expertise, talents, and scholarship of the University of Wisconsin-Madison to promote the study of Africa in schools and communities across Wisconsin. They offer a range of complimentary outreach programs and personalized support to help communities expand their understanding of the lives, lands, and languages of Africa.