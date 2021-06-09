McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are pleased to be one of 34 libraries in the state of Wisconsin chosen by the African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a winner of the Read Africa grant competition. Grants will be given to public libraries throughout Wisconsin to enrich their collections with new titles that will enable readers to deepen their understanding of Africa. Over $20,000 in funding will be distributed to 34 libraries, representing 14 of Wisconsin’s 16 library systems.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is home to one of the nation’s first African Studies Programs in the nation. The African Studies Program is inspired and guided by the Wisconsin Idea to share the expertise, talents, and scholarship of the University of Wisconsin-Madison to promote the study of Africa in schools and communities across Wisconsin. They offer a range of complimentary outreach programs and personalized support to help communities expand their understanding of the lives, lands, and languages of Africa.
Summer is here and we invite you to include the library in your seasonal plans! Registration is underway for our “Tails and Tales” youth Summer Reading Program. Open to children 0-18, our program is filled with daily opportunities to read, be active at home, or participate in library sponsored programs and special events from June to August. Reading is essential during summer and that is why we offer unlimited participant reading logs. The more youth read in the summer the more prize books they can earn to build up their home library. Stop by anytime and get signed up and start enjoying your summer with the library! More information about the program can be found online or by contacting Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5.
Weather permitting, we plan to be back out at the Farmers Market on Saturday, June 12 at 9 a.m. to create color spinners! Stop by our booth and meet Miss Maggie. We will have all the materials and instructions needed to help you create a spinner to take home and enjoy.
Registration is underway for two adult art programs scheduled for this month. On Wednesday, June 16 we will be offering a 1 p.m. “Macrame Feather Making” workshop. Weather permitting, the program will be held outdoors in our courtyard. While on Wednesday, June 23 at 1 p.m. Kathleen will be leading an afternoon goldfish needle felting class. The class will be offered using the digital resource Creativebug. Registration for both programs is required, as space and materials are limited. Call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6 to sign up. Questions can be directed to Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie at 637-7151, extension 7.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.