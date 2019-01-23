The Wisconsin state tax forms have arrived, and we are anticipating the federal ones will be here soon. This year we are putting all forms and instruction manuals near the main entrance doors to the library. These forms will be available on a first-come first-serve basis. If we run out of forms, we will not be ordering any additional ones. However, we will be happy to help you locate the forms on the IRS website at www.irs.gov. Please feel free to call us to find out what tax forms have been delivered.
In partnership with the Department of Workforce Development we are pleased to offer monthly employment-related services to area residents. Myron Daubert, a licensed professional counselor for the state of Wisconsin is at the library every month on the first Tuesday conducting one-on-one training sessions. The next session will be offered Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Residents are encouraged to register in advance for 30-minute individual sessions. During the sessions, Daubert provides information and guidance on a variety of topics ranging from writing a resume and cover letter, interview tips, to searching the Wisconsin Job Center website for employment opportunities. To see a complete list of sessions available or to register, stop by the library or call 637-7151. The service is provided at no charge.
Sponsored in part by the Friends of the Library we are excited to announce a library sponsored bus trip in May to Stonefield a Wisconsin historic site just outside of Cassville. Make plans to join us Thursday, May 23, as we take a chartered bus to this beautiful location. The bus will depart the library at 9:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. The day trip will include lunch in Cassville and an afternoon exploring Stonefield. The historic site features the home of Wisconsin’s first governor, the state Agricultural Museum, a 1901 farmstead, and a 1900s farming nillage. Register for this trip at the library beginning on Feb. 1. The trip is limited to 36 people and it is first-come first-served. The cost is $10 per person. Checks should be made out to the McIntosh Memorial Library. Participants are responsible for paying for their own lunch. We are looking forward to a fun trip to Cassville in the spring!
Coming up next month we are bringing back one of our most popular annual workshops titled, “How to Repair Damaged Books.” Please join us Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. in the program room for this hands-on workshop. Librarian Kathleen Kroska will demonstrate the variety of techniques that are used to repair damaged books using specific book repair supplies. Participants are encouraged to bring with them a book they would like repaired. All participants will be provided with book repair supplies to use during the workshop.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
