McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

As we enter the month of April, we want to remind you the library is closed. As new developments surface daily about COVID-19 we are uncertain when we will be able to reopen. However, the safety of the patrons, volunteers and employees remains a top priority to McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua. As a result, we will remain closed until conditions are safe to open again. Remember our library drop box is closed. Please do not try and break into the drop box, as it is locked for a reason and we need it to remain that way. If you have library materials checked out, please keep them in your home. We will not be assessing fines on items. Therefore, if you have an overdue item that is OK. Again, fines will not be assessed. We can also ensure you that your library card will not expire during our closed period, as we want you to be able to access online resources that are free to you with a card.
You may be wondering what the staff of the library are doing now that we are unable to work inside the library. First, please know everyone is remaining healthy by working from home. All staff have been set up with work-from-home projects. We are continuing to process books, order new materials, and do story time (online only). Other staff are working on reports, going through all the puzzles and games to make sure all the pieces are intact, among several other projects. Weekly we connect through an online meeting service so we can help each other out during this challenging time. We will get through this together!
While our library operates in a reduced service model, we encourage you to explore the online resources available to you at no charge through the library. Visit the library website and begin exploring GALE Courses. This resource enables you to access over 350 instructor led classes for free! Most classes last 6 weeks and at the end of each class you can earn a completion certificate. Mango Languages enables you to take a free language learning class from the comfort of your home. Use your phone, a tablet, or computer to access classes that can help you learn over 70 new languages! Plus, don’t forget about our electronic catalog which allows you to download books, eBooks, or videos to your phone, tablet, or computer. Download the Libby app to get started.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, or visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
