McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Join us on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. for an in-person program featuring Veronica Kleiber. As a volunteer with the Vernon County Historical Society, Kleiber presents interesting programs on local subjects of history. This Friday the topic of the program will be “Folk Medicine and Early Wisconsin Pioneers.” Learn how early pioneers in Wisconsin used folk medicine because doctor visits were scarce and far in-between. The program will be held in our large lobby space to allow for social distancing.

We are looking forward to hosting a local author presentation and book signing. The event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the library lobby. Tomah author Larry Scheckel will speak about his book titled “Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School.”

The author takes readers back to his boyhood days, growing up with eight siblings on the family farm in southwestern Wisconsin and attending the one-room country school on Oak Grove Ridge. The Oak Grove School was the social heart of the community. During the presentation you will hear from Scheckel about his nostalgic and evocative journey as he shares his memories of friendships forged and lessons learned during his eight years in a one-room country school with 28 kids and one teacher in a building the size of a garage.

Scheckel is an award-winning teacher and author of four science books and a memoir, “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” Larry and his wife, Ann, both retired teachers reside in Tomah.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore are having a puzzle sale! If you like small or large jigsaw puzzles the Friends have plenty to choose from. All puzzles are reasonably priced. The bookstore is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Questions? Call 608-637-7151, extension 2.

We are partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby space in 2022. Clinics are scheduled for Jan. 17 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

