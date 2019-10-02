With the month of September behind us we need to say congratulations to all the people who stopped by the library last month to register for a new library card! September is considered National Library Card Sign-up month. A fun time of year to get a card or to get a new card if it has been a few years since you used your old one. To show our appreciation we gave every person that registered for a new card last month a handmade cloth bookbag. Don’t forget you can stop by the McIntosh Memorial Library anytime to get a new library card! We look forward to serving you.
October is here and we are thrilled about all the exciting programs we are offering this month. While most of the adult classes are already full, we still have a handful of openings for our Wednesday, Oct. 16 needle felting class. During that time participants will learn how to needle felt leaves and acorns for fall décor. The class will begin at 1 p.m. To register, give us a call or stop by the circulation desk.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, join us at the Temple Theatre for the airing of a Wisconsin Public Television documentary about one-room schools. The film features Wisconsin author Jerry Apps. The doors to the Temple will open at 3 p.m. for refreshments and conversation, followed by the screening at 4 p.m. We are delighted to bring this program to you in partnership with the Vernon County Historical Society.
We are also working with Wisconsin Public Television to bring the host of the popular show “Around the Farm Table” Inga Witscher back to Viroqua. Inga will be at the library Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. for a cooking demonstration. Using seasonal items Inga will prepare a tart and haymakers punch. This will be the second visit by Inga to the library. The program is co-sponsored by the Viroqua Food Co-op.
Make sure to stop by the library this month and look at the beautiful locally handmade fiber items on display. All the items, over 100 in fact, are part of a fundraising event for the Friends of the Library called Fiber Faire. Bidding on the silent auction items opens Monday, Oct. 14. You can cast bids through Monday, Oct. 28. Individuals receiving the highest bids on items will be notified by phone, Tuesday, Oct. 29. The items donated range from seasonal items to clothing, toys, carvings, and more! Money raised from the event will be used by the organization to support special purchases for the library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
