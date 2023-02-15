February seems to be flying by here at the McIntosh Memorial Library. While that may mean spring is coming faster as well, we want to make sure we are still celebrating all that February has to offer here at the Library. From displays, reading programs, and ways to connect with our community. The McIntosh Memorial Library is implementing the Collectively Kind Library Project and with February being “Bravely Build a Kinder World” and we started off by posting a random act of kindness a day on our Facebook page and encourage everyone to think of one random act of kindness to partake in a day to spread joy and thoughtfulness throughout our community. We also have an interactive display called “Take what you need, Give what you can.” Spreading kindness and joy is a main focus this year for our library.

We are excited to have Lorraine Nickley at the library for an author talk about her book “Through Childrens Eyes.” Enjoy this true story of history and adventure as a Coon Valley farmer sells his farm and moves his family to Brazil in the year of 1906. Experience the places and people they encountered along the way. Follow the long incredible journey they endured, the coming through Ellis Island, and other obstacles of travel in 1906 which were journaled daily by two of the daughters. A presentation given by the author will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. which will include a talk about the book with a question & answer time, attendees can view the actual tablet writings along with other items which were kept as souvenirs of the journey. There will also be photos of the family to enjoy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at this time with authors signature.

Our Adult Winter Reads Program courtesy of the Friends of the Library finishes on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. The grand prize winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 1 for the Kindle Fire. Keep reading and enjoying the prizes offered until then! Can’t figure out what book to read? Check out our display of must read Black authors in our adult section.

The February Boba Book Club Party Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4:30 p.m. in the lobby. Join the middle school students’ monthly book club — sign up at front desk. Read books, drink Boba Tea, and chat, what more could you ask for!

No matter what your February looks like, we hope you utilize your library as a source of information, enjoyment, and connection. We are looking forward to a year of kindness and community. To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.