McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’re kicking off our annual summer reading program on Saturday, June 4, with an open house. Youth and families are invited to McIntosh Memorial Library from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to register, eat cake, win door prizes, do craft projects and more. Miss Laci will be on hand distributing reading logs and the calendar of events, and of course, answering any questions you may have about the “Oceans of Possibilities” themed summer. Just like last year we will be giving away hundreds of books this summer. The more a child reads the more books they will earn to keep. It’s going to be a great summer and we look forward to spending part of it with you at the library.

Tickets are still available for our adult bus trip to Austin, Minnesota, next month. Make plans to join us on Thursday, June 16, as we take a chartered bus to the Hormel Families Historic Home and SPAM Museum. We will tour the historic mansion after eating a catered lunch inside the home. In the afternoon we will enjoy a tour of the SPAM Museum. At the museum you will have the opportunity to learn the history of SPAM and enjoy samples. The cost of the trip is $30 per person which includes round-trip transportation, two guided tours, and a catered lunch. Stop by the circulation desk to register. The trip is sponsored by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

We’re inviting library patrons of all ages to Grow Smart during the month of June to support National Pollinators Month. During June, the library will be offering programming from American Transmission Company and national gardening expert and author Melinda Myers.

The McIntosh Memorial Library will serve as a host site for patrons to attend three live webinars hosted by Melinda Myers. The webinars will contain information about incorporating pollinators into gardens and landscaping. The webinars are scheduled for:

June 1 at 6:30 p.m.: Creating a Pollinator Paradise;

June 15 at 7 p.m.: Supporting Native Bees;

June 22 at 6:30 p.m.: Maintaining your Landscape with Pollinators in Mind.

National Pollinators Month was created to bring attention to the importance of the relationships between pollinators and plants. Nearly all the world’s seed plants need pollinators. According to the National Wildlife Federation, which initiated June’s National Pollinators Month, one in every three bites of food come from a pollinated source.

