It’s been an exciting week at the library, as three staff had the opportunity to participate in Library Legislative Day at the State Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Trina Erickson, Laci Sheldon, and Maggie Strittmater attended the annual event. The day began with an opening session at the Madison Public Library. Gov. Tony Evers and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly were two of several guests who spoke with library staff from across the state. Later in the day attendees had an opportunity to meet with staff from Sen. Pfaff’s office and Rep. Oldenburg’s office as well. Library Legislative Day provides a platform to have conversations about the importance of public libraries and the pivotal role they play in the communities they serve.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and we have a very special treat for everyone! Our annual “Sweetheart Books” are back for a limited time. Near the circulation desk you will find a table of specially gift-wrapped library items available for checkout. Checking out an item from the table is the fun part because you don’t know what book is under the wrapping paper. Much like a blind date you really don’t know what to expect! We have wrapped items for patrons of all ages. Stop by and enjoy this fun activity while supplies last!

We’re looking forward to hosting a presentation about a newly published book titled “Through Childrens Eyes.” The program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. inside the lobby of the McIntosh Memorial Library. Author LC Groth will talk about her book with a question and answer time.

“Through Childrens Eyes” is a true story of history and adventure as a Coon Valley, Wisconsin farmer sells his farm and moves his family to Brazil in the year of 1906. This book allows the reader to experience the places and people the family encountered along their journey through the written accounts of travels captured by two of the daughters. Attendees can view the actual tablet writings along with other items which were kept as souvenirs of the journey. There will also be photos of the family to enjoy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase with the author’s signature.

LC Groth was born and raised outside the small town of Stoddard, Wisconsin. Groth turned to writing when she began preserving her grandmother and great-aunt’s journals they kept of their expedition to Brazil. “Through Childrens Eyes” is a story not only written by Groth, but through the eyes and words of Mary and Bertha Meier who lived it.

State and federal tax forms are here! We have a table at the entrance to the library full of forms and instructions for you to choose from. If a form you need is not on the table, please ask a librarian for assistance. We can print forms for you off the IRS.gov website. Stop by early for the best selection, as we will not be able to order additional forms before the end of the tax season. If you have questions about the forms, please contact Adult Services Director Lisa at 608-637-7151, extension 4.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.