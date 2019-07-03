The final plans are being made for our very special July event featuring Viroqua astronaut Mark Lee. Make plans to join us on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. inside the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium to hear Lee speak about his four trips to space. Over the course of his career Lee had the opportunity to spend 33 days in orbit. Lee was part of the teams that traveled on the STS-30 Atlantis, STS-47 Endeavor, STS-64 Discovery, and the STS-82 Discovery. The trips enabled him to travel 13 million miles and to go around the world 517 times. Our program will also include a photo booth and an exhibit area featuring a collection of items. We are pleased to bring this program to the community thanks to our partners the Vernon County Historical Society and Viroqua Area Schools.
We are pleased Mark is able to speak in Viroqua this summer to support the theme of our summer reading program which is, “A Universe of Stories.” Our space-themed program is going great and there is plenty of time for youth to get involved, as the program will continue until Aug. 9. Once registered, participants receive a reading log to track how much time they are reading this summer, an activities sheet, a calendar of events, and more! We offer daily activities at 3:30 p.m. for children 6-14. Plus, the more kids read this summer the more books they can earn for their home libraries. It’s a great time of year to spend some time enjoying the benefits of your local public library.
Our next adult program “Conversations” is scheduled for Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. This program is an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. The program on July 19 will be a travel program with Viroqua resident Nan Marshall. Nan will share tales and pictures of her trips to Japan. Coffee will be provided.
Due to popular demand we are bringing back another Norwegian language learning class at the end of July. “Norwegian 3” will be about words and phrases associated with the word activities. The five-week course will begin Monday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. The class will meet weekly on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9:30-11:30. The class will be facilitated by library staff using an online database called Mango Languages. Pre-registration for the class is required, as space is limited. Stop by or give us a call at 637-7151 to register.
The Friends of the Library are looking for puzzles. If you have new or gently used puzzles you would like to donate, please drop them off inside the Friends Bookstore.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
