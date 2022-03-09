McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who participated in our annual Adult Winter Reading program this year! We had 152 participants read or listen to 456 books in January and February. Everyone that turned in the official program bookmark earned a fun winter themed prize. We gave away winter gear, books, flashlights, and fun games such as crossword puzzles, word find and Sudoku activity books. All participants were entered into the grand prize drawing for an Amazon Fire tablet. Congratulations to Kathleen McClurg from Viroqua! Kathleen is the grand prize winner for the 2022 program. We look forward to bringing the program back in January 2023.

Back by popular demand is our annual “Book Mending Class” with librarians Kathleen and Christina. Make plans to join us on Friday, March 18 at 12:30 p.m. inside McIntosh Memorial Library for the class. Kathleen and Christina will provide general repair instructions and talk about the different materials available to fix the problem. Participants are encouraged to bring one book with them to repair. All repair materials will be provided by the library. Registration for the class is required by contacting the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and we have plenty of materials to help you celebrate! If you need an Irish cookbook, a picture book or a movie that helps celebrate the holiday stop by the library! We have an expansive collection of Irish themed items available here at McIntosh Memorial Library. If we don’t own the exact item, you need we can assist you in ordering items from other libraries throughout the Winding Rivers Library System. Let your local public library help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

We’re partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to continue offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby space. A clinic is scheduled for Monday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The clinics are walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. However, appointments can be made by visiting www.vaccines.gov. The team from AMI will be offering vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, plus boosters. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

