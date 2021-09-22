McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The month of October is nearly here! We’re looking forward to turning the calendar, as we have three author visits scheduled next month.

Pam Sievers, a 1972 graduate of Viroqua High School, will be at the library to present her book, “Carrie’s Quest” in a special program Monday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. A reading from her book will happen at 1:30 p.m. “Carrie’s Quest” is a romantic-comedy featuring never-married Carrie who has been successful in every aspect of her life, except love. The book will be available to purchase for $12 per copy at the program. A book club discussion guide can also be made available.

Sievers maintains a blog, My Patchwork Journey, and is a former Humor Writer of the Month with the Erma Bombeck Writing Workshop. Most of her career was spent working for the Girl Scout organization. Sievers received her BS in Home Economics from UW-Stevens Point, and a MS in Guidance and Counseling from UW-Stout. The author is retired and currently lives in Arizona.

Six public libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the fifth annual “Vernon County Reads” adult reading program. Since late summer residents have been encouraged to stop by their local public library to check out the books in the Loon Lake Mystery series by Wisconsin author Victoria Houston.

On Thursday, Oct. 7 the annual Vernon County Reads program will conclude with a presentation by Victoria Houston at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved at wapac.ludus.com. Copies of the books in the series will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.

Houston was born and raised in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in the heart of the fishing culture that backgrounds her mysteries. Having been gone for more than 30 years, Houston moved back to Rhinelander in 1996 where she enjoys hunting, fishing and writing mystery books.

Our third author visit is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. For that event Ann Ribar, the author of the Deep Lake Mystery Series, will be our special guest. The book series features Frankie Champagne – full-time baker, vintner and Bubble & Bake shop owner with her business partner best friend, Carmen Martinez. Frankie’s sideline is a regional reporter for Point Press in a small tourist town of Deep Lakes, Wisconsin. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Ribar is a member of Sisters in Crime, Blackbird Writers, Midwest Independent Booksellers and the Wisconsin Writers Association. When not writing the author enjoys researching viticulture at area wineries, birding, hiking and chatting with readers.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

