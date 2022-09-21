McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’re continuing to recognize September as Library Card Sign-Up month with activities, games, and prizes!

Anyone applying for a new library card this month receives a free cloth book bag! If you’ve never had a library card or perhaps you lost your card, we can help you out. Applying for a card is a simple process and takes about 5 minutes to complete. Once you have a card you can begin exploring the benefits available to you through your local public library. Public libraries offer a wide variety of materials to checkout, programs to attend, free wi/fi and computer service, public meeting spaces, and private spaces to work, study, or gather. Information about the library is available at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Thanks to support from the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library, we now have a license to show films inside the library. Our next viewing party will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. inside the library. This month we will screen the documentary “ReFashioned.” The film is about three passionate residents of Hong Kong and their efforts to disrupt the textile and recycling industries with innovative sustainable solutions to change mindsets and transition towards a circular economy before the landfills overflow. A discussion about the film will follow the viewing.

In partnership with local organizations and businesses, we’re pleased to announce the second annual Driftless Region’s Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration: A Mexican cultural and educational event. Dia de los Muertos will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Keewaydin Farm 15270 Hauke Lane in rural Viola. The event will be held from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Activities are scheduled for attendees of all ages. There is no cost to participate.

Staff and volunteers from the McIntosh Memorial Library, Mexican Folk-Art Collective, and Driftless Curiosity have created the celebration to offer an opportunity to learn from Mexican American folk artists through hands on workshops to make sugar skulls, cornhusk flowers, needlepoint embroidery, and corn tortillas. A bilingual story time, a Mexican card game, and a professional Aztec dance will be offered. Attendees may choose to contribute to the painting of a mural representing Monarch butterfly migration.

During the duration of the event two regional Mexican food trucks will be on location. Vendors will also be in attendance selling authentic Mexican folk art.

Attendees are welcome to bring personal objects to honor those that have passed away, including flowers, candy, photographs, or food items. Attendees can help construct the centerpiece memorial, “the Ofrenda,” with educational direction provided by volunteers. The Ofrenda Candle Lighting, along with a campfire, will begin at dusk with a cultural presentation and experience to follow. The event will conclude with a fireworks display.

The Day of the Dead Celebration is presented with support from the Mexico Embassy’s Cultural Institute located in Washington, D.C., the Mexico Consulates Office in Milwaukee, and funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.