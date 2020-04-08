McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

As the library remains closed, we want to continue to reach out and let you know we are missing our regular operations. Being in the library and interacting with all of you is the highlight of our day! Please know we will be open again and will be able to pick up where we left off. While the building is closed, we have been doing maintenance work. Our library custodial team has been deep cleaning the flooring and furniture in the building. Up next are some basic maintenance projects we just haven’t been able to get to in the last six months. We hope to be able to work on them now so we can start fresh when we reopen.
We continue to receive questions from patrons asking what they should do with the library materials they have checked out. Our response is to keep them safely in your home. Even if the library materials are overdue keep them in your home. We have our library return box locked down, as do many area libraries. We are not assessing any fines during this time, so you have nothing to worry about. Keep reading your book, watching your DVD, or listening to the music CD you have checked out. As soon as we have the green light to open again, we will let you know.
If you have a Facebook account, we would encourage you to join us for live events on our page. Miss Mary is doing story time and craft projects on our page and holding live office hours two times per week. We are planning to add additional services on our Facebook page while we are closed. I know interacting through a screen isn’t ideal. However, this is such an unprecedented event and it seems like the easiest way to interact and stay connected with all of you.
To stay up to date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
