We have an author coming to the library in June to offer some ideas if you are looking for an adventure in Wisconsin this summer. Spring Green author Doris Green will talk about Wisconsin’s subterranean treasures on Tuesday, June 4, beginning at 2 p.m. She will discuss the travels behind the stories in her new book, a second edition of “Wisconsin Underground: A Guide to Caves, Mines, and Tunnels In and Around the Badger State.”
First published by Trails Books in 2000, the new guidebook describes 176 underground and related sites in 35 counties, along with 13 sidebars highlighting subterranean history and geology. More than a dozen listings point travelers to museum cave and mine replicas that illuminate an underground experience. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.
Coming up in June we are pleased to be able to offer a three-part “Beginning Quilting” class with local quilter Carolyn Solverson. During this class participants will learn how to use basic quilting tools such as a cutting mat, rotary cutter and ruler. The end result will be the creation of an 8-square quilted potholder. The final day of the class will include a field trip to a local quilt shop. Participants need basic sewing machine skills for this class. The class will be held June 11, 18 and 25 at 1 p.m. Preregistration is required, as the class size is limited. All materials will be provided. Register by stopping by or calling the library at 637-7151.
Don’t forget the Friends of the Library will be holding a brat and hot dog sale at Nelson Agri-Center, Friday, May 24, starting at 10 a.m. Stop by and grab lunch and support this wonderful organization.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
