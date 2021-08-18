McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Have fun at Sidie Hollow Park with McIntosh Memorial Library! We’re gearing up for an exploration day at the park, Tuesday, Aug. 24, starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in. We are going to be exploring bugs in the water, geocaching, doing craft projects, building a campfire, cooking campfire food, and singing campfire songs with Greg Leighton and friends. Advance registration for this event is encouraged so we have enough craft items, and food available. Register in person at the library or give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6.

The end of the 2021 Summer Reading program is quickly approaching. All reading logs need to be turned in by Tuesday, Aug. 31 to claim a prize book from our giant book cart. Activity sheets need to be turned in by Aug. 31 as well. To date, nearly 400 prize books have been awarded this summer.

We feel the program was very successful and we certainly hope you and your family feel the same way. The theme for the 2022 program will be Oceans of Possibilities.