McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Have fun at Sidie Hollow Park with McIntosh Memorial Library! We’re gearing up for an exploration day at the park, Tuesday, Aug. 24, starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in. We are going to be exploring bugs in the water, geocaching, doing craft projects, building a campfire, cooking campfire food, and singing campfire songs with Greg Leighton and friends. Advance registration for this event is encouraged so we have enough craft items, and food available. Register in person at the library or give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6.
The end of the 2021 Summer Reading program is quickly approaching. All reading logs need to be turned in by Tuesday, Aug. 31 to claim a prize book from our giant book cart. Activity sheets need to be turned in by Aug. 31 as well. To date, nearly 400 prize books have been awarded this summer.
We feel the program was very successful and we certainly hope you and your family feel the same way. The theme for the 2022 program will be Oceans of Possibilities.
Donations are being sought for the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library’s annual, Fiber Faire Silent Auction. The Friends organization will be hosting their annual event inside the library during the month of October. Currently donations of handmade items to include in the auction are needed. Items being accepted are handmade hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners, and more. Items may be dropped off now through Sept. 24 inside the Friends Bookstore at McIntosh Memorial Library. All funds raised from the silent auction will be used by the organization to support programs and special projects at the library. Questions about the event may be directed to the bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2.
On July 27, the CDC announced updated guidelines for COVID-19 prevention strategies. The CDC recommends all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. The city of Viroqua supports the recommendations of the CDC and has enacted a mask policy for staff and guests inside all municipal buildings. The mask requirements will be updated daily based on data from the COVID-19 Data Tracker. You will find the daily mask requirements posted on the entrance doors to the library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.