McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

“Travels to Japan” is the topic of our next adult Conversations program in January. Join us on Friday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. as Nan Marshall highlights her experiences from a recent overseas trip to Japan.

Over the course of two weeks, Marshall traveled to Tokyo and Kyoto, as well as several small villages. Some of the activities she participated in included planting rice, Taiko drumming, tea with a geisha, indigo dyeing, and kayaking! The trip also included a visit to shrines and temples, staying in a capsule hotel, and experiencing several festivals during her travels on a small-group tour. Japan provides a fascinating contrast between the new and the old, both in architecture, culture, and fashion.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the program will be offered live via Zoom. Direct links can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Programs offered via Zoom can be accessed online or by calling in to listen to the presentation. Funding for our Conversations program is provided by Bader Philanthropies.