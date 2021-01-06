McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

“Travels to Japan” is the topic of our next adult Conversations program in January. Join us on Friday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. as Nan Marshall highlights her experiences from a recent overseas trip to Japan.
Over the course of two weeks, Marshall traveled to Tokyo and Kyoto, as well as several small villages. Some of the activities she participated in included planting rice, Taiko drumming, tea with a geisha, indigo dyeing, and kayaking! The trip also included a visit to shrines and temples, staying in a capsule hotel, and experiencing several festivals during her travels on a small-group tour. Japan provides a fascinating contrast between the new and the old, both in architecture, culture, and fashion.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the program will be offered live via Zoom. Direct links can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Programs offered via Zoom can be accessed online or by calling in to listen to the presentation. Funding for our Conversations program is provided by Bader Philanthropies.
Bader Philanthropies is also providing funding for special music twice a month during all of 2021. Viroqua area musician Greg Leighton will be playing and singing your favorite songs on the second and fourth Friday of every month from 2 to 3 p.m. The program will be offered live via Zoom which will enable you to interact with Greg. Sing along, stomp your feet, or even make a request during Greg’s show. Direct links for the live program can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Programs offered via Zoom can be accessed online or by calling into and listening to the presentation.
Winding Rivers Library System libraries, including the McIntosh Memorial Library, are pleased to announce that free access to Creativebug is now available. All you need is your library card and access to an internet-enabled device or computer to enjoy unlimited access to over 1,000 online art and craft classes, plus patterns, templates, and recipes.
Creativebug offers easy-to-follow video instructions from expert artists and crafters. Start when you can. Pause when you need a break. Resume when you’re ready. Classes never expire. Topics include art and design, sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, food and home, jewelry, holiday and party, and classes for kids.
To get started, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. You will be prompted to enter your library card number and then to create an account upon your first use. After creating an account, users will be able to log in and start creating.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.