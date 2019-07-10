We are teaming up with the Temple Theatre to provide a free movie screen for the community! To support our space-themed summer reading program, we are inviting everyone to join us at the Temple Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 21, for the showing of the newly released historic documentary, “Apollo 11.” Using footage and audio from 50 years ago, the film follows commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins during the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon. This film was just released to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the film at 6:30 p.m. We will have a rocket ship photo booth setup so you can take some fun pictures with your family and friends. This free screening is being made possible by the Friends of the Library and the Historic Temple Theatre.
Don’t forget to join us next week when we welcome Viroqua astronaut Mark Lee to town! Mark will be speaking in Viroqua about his four trips to space on Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m. inside the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium. We hope you will come early and take pictures inside our rocket photo booth and look over the exhibit area that will feature a collection of items. We invited Lee to speak in Viroqua as part of our space-themed summer reading program. The theme is “A Universe of Stories.” This program is being offered thanks to our partners the Vernon County Historical Society and Viroqua Area Schools.
We appreciate everyone that entered an item in our first annual “Through the Lens” photography contest. The entries are currently on display inside of the library. The photos will be judged later this month, with the winners announced before the end of July. The contest is brought to you by the Friends of the Library.
Have you read a book by our featured author of the summer yet? During our fourth annual Vernon County Reads we are pleased to be promoting the work of Minnesota author Allen Eskens. Located at our circulation desk we have copies of “The Life We Bury” and “The Shadows We Hide.” These two books are part of a series. We will be hosting a book discussion about these titles on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. in our conference room. Make plans to join us! And don’t forget Allen Eskens will speak at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22. Free tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved through the arts center website.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
