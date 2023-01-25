McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

A new year means a new resource for you. We’re pleased to offer you access to Kanopy free of charge with your library card! Kanopy streams thoughtful entertainment to your preferred device with no fees and no commercials by partnering with public libraries and universities. Everyone from film scholars to casual viewers will discover remarkable and enriching films. To get started log in with your library card and enjoy the diverse catalog with new titles added every month.

With an extensive collection of narrative and documentary films, as well as TV series and kids content, we’re pleased to bring this streaming service to our community. Go to wrls.kanopy.com, or download the Kanopy app to your TV or mobile device to get going.

Another new resource we’re bringing to you this year is a McIntosh Memorial Library newsletter! We’ve been working on establishing a monthly publication for months and are pleased to let you know we’ve finally done that. There is a link on the front page of our website to sign up. Once registered our newsletter will be delivered to your email inbox once a month. We look forward to bringing you regular news about all things happening at the library. Get signed up today!

In support of Lunar New Year, we have numerous “Take and Make” bags available for you to pick up inside the library. The Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, is a time of hope, representing an opportunity for people everywhere to gather with family and friends to usher out the old year while welcoming in a new year teeming with good health, luck, prosperity and opportunity. We are fortunate to have been grant funded by the Center for East Asian Studies UW Madison. Those grant dollars support our Lunar New Year activities.

We’re teaming up with Peace by Piece Professional Organizing for an adult program called “Fresh Start February: Falling in Love with Being Organized.” Join us for this inspiring program on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the library program room. Attendees will learn how to effectively apply useful decluttering and downsizing techniques to revitalize your life. You’ll discover methods to develop and maintain healthy habits that keep you productive and feeling in control. For more information, contact Maggie at 608-637-7151, extension 7.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.