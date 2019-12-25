McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

In 2020 we are looking forward to once again being able to partner with the Department of Workforce Development to continue offering employment related services to area residents. On Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m., Myron Daubert, a licensed professional counselor for the state of Wisconsin will lead a 30-minute group Career Chat session at the library. Daubert will present information on free career assessments and career exploration websites offered by the state of Wisconsin. Following Career Chat, Daubert will be available to meet one-on-one with residents for 30-minute sessions about career related topics ranging from writing a resume and cover letter, interview tips, and more. Registration for the group session and individual appointments can be made by stopping by the library or calling the circulation desk at 637-7151, ext. 6. Career Chat and individual appointments will be offered monthly on the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 9:30 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library. The service is provided at no charge.
We announced at the end of November that we are so honored to have been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Viroqua Food Co-op Community Fund Grant. Our plan is to use the money to expand our culinary literacy programming in 2020. In a nutshell it means we will be offering more cooking, gardening and food related programs for all patrons. During the month of January, we are going to be focusing on Indian food with a special cooking program for our adult patrons. On Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m. the cooking class participants will learn how to make a classic samosa with a chutney sauce. A samosa is a delicious small triangular fried snack originally from northern India that is traditionally filled with vegetables and spices. We will also talk about how to make chutney which is the sauce that we will pair with the samosas. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Sign up by stopping by the library or calling 637-7151. During our monthly youth cooking program Indian food will be featured as well. Funding for these two programs is provided by the Viroqua Food Co-op Community Fund grant.
As a library we spend a lot of time making sure our books are in the best condition possible before being checked out. However, we understand when a page gets ripped or a binding falls apart. Luckily, we know how to fix them! We are going to be hosting an upcoming book repair workshop to provide you with the basic knowledge and tools to repair your personal books. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in our program room.
Librarian Kathleen Kroska will be demonstrating how to repair a damaged book using specific book repairs supplies. Participants are asked to bring a book or two to the workshop to fix. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Sign up by stopping by our circulation desk or giving us a call at 637-7151.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.