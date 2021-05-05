McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are having so much fun welcoming you back inside the library for browsing and in-person service. It is so great to see you again! We hope you are feeling good about being back inside, too!

Please remember to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 our meeting rooms, play area, and seating areas are closed. Masks and social distancing are required. On Saturdays we will be keeping our public restrooms closed, as we do not have enough staff to properly clean the restrooms on a frequent basis. Visitors to the library and Farmers Market will find several porta potties and hand-washing stations located within the market area. The library hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, please call our circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 3.

Vernon County Historical Society volunteer Veronica Kleiber will be our guest speaker for our first “Conversations” program in the month of May. Join Veronica on Friday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. for a program on the history of parks in Vernon County. The Vernon County Park System is truly one which all county residents can be proud of. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the program will be offered virtually through Zoom. Direct links can be found on the library website or Facebook page at “Viroqua library.”