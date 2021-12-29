McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Happy New Year from the staff and volunteers of McIntosh Memorial Library!

As we prepare to begin a new year, we would like to encourage you to discover the benefits of your local public library. If you have never had a library card before, please stop by and get one. Signing up for a library card is free and takes about 5 minutes. If you lost your card and need a replacement one, please know that card is also free. Once you have a library card you can begin checking out books, e-books, DVDs, audiobooks, video games, magazines and more. You can also use any of our public internet computers. The services provided by your public library are extraordinary and always changing. We look forward to serving you in the New Year.

Winter is such a great time to curl up with a book or watch a new DVD. Our staff have added so many new titles to the collection in the last month. We encourage you to stop in and browse the new titles in our “New Arrivals Area.” This section is located just past the circulation desk for easy access. Pick up a new title and enjoy it immediately! If you need to place an order for an item we can help you with that, too. Once the item is ready for pickup you will be notified to stop by the library to check it out. Let us help you place an order or do it yourself! Access to the catalog can be found on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

We are partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby space in 2022. Clinics are scheduled for Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.

Myron Daubert from the Department of Workforce Development will be returning to the library in January with monthly visits. Myron specializes in assisting individuals looking for employment by writing resumes, providing interview tips, and registering people to search the Wisconsin Job Center website. Myron plans to be at McIntosh Memorial Library on the first Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first visit in 2022 is scheduled for Jan. 4. Appointments to meet with Myron can be made, otherwise most of the meetings are drop-in at the library inside the conference room.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

