McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

The Wisconsin state tax forms have arrived, and we are anticipating the federal ones will be here soon. This year we are putting all forms and instruction manuals near the main entrance doors to the library. These forms will be available on a first come first serve basis. If we run out of forms, we will not be ordering any additional ones. However, we will be happy to help you locate the forms on the IRS website at www.irs.gov. Please feel free to call us to find out what tax forms have been delivered.
The Friends of the Library Book Store is having a buy one get one sale during the month of January. Shop the specially marked table and book cart for books specially priced. With the BOGO sale you pay for one book and get the second one free! Shop early for the best selection.
Make plans to join us next week as we will be hosting a local author presentation and book signing. The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. in the library program room as part of the bi-monthly Conversations program. Tomah author Larry Scheckel will speak about his book "Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case."
The book reads like a novel, but it’s the true story of romance and courtship, intrigue and murder set among the hills of southwestern Wisconsin in 1926. The book is about the relationship between Clara Olson and Erdman Olson and their 18-month courtship. However, when Clara disappears, a search ensues and is resolved by the chance discovery of her hidden grave. The book is laid out in suspenseful detail; the inquest, the funeral, and the subsequent search for the killer.
Scheckel spent three years researching this high-profile murder, combing through countless newspapers, magazines and archives. He interviewed people of the area in Crawford and Vernon counties, detailing their accounts and recollection of the crime. The case was deemed the “Crime of the Century.”
Scheckel is an award-winning teacher and author of four science books and a memoir, "Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers." Larry and his wife, Ann, both retired teachers, reside in Tomah, Wisconsin.
To stay up to date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.