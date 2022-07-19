McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thanks to funding from the AARP Community Challenge Grant, we’re offering the opportunity for you to get a book to keep and meet the author. We’re giving away copies of the book "The Big Year" written by author Mark Obmascik.

To receive a copy of the book, stop by the circulation desk at McIntosh Memorial Library. Copies of the book are also available for checkout through the library system. On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. the author will join via Zoom from Colorado to talk about his book and answer questions from the audience. A screening of the film "The Big Year" is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. inside the library.

Every year on Jan. 1, a quirky crowd of adventurers storms out across North America for a spectacularly competitive event called a Big Year – a grand, grueling expensive, and occasionally vicious, “extreme” 365-day marathon of birdwatching. A birding classic, "The Big Year" is the true story that became the 2011 fictionalized film starring Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson.

Obmascik is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and bestselling author. He and his wife live in Denver. They have three sons.

Make plans to join us at the second annual Vernon County Night Out! The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. At the library booth we’ll be offering youth and family activities with prizes for everyone to enjoy! We had fun at the event last year and look forward to participating again next week.

Have you signed up for our all ages Aug. 5 bus tip yet? We’re offering the opportunity to participate in a Garden Day Camp in partnership with the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency in La Crosse. The bus will depart from McIntosh Memorial Library at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. The first stop of the day will be at the HCCA where we will watch a blacksmith demonstration. The demonstration will feature the creation of traditional gardening tools. From there we will travel to a garden in West Salem where the tools will be put to use! With the garden harvest we will travel back to the HCCA for a cooking demonstration and lunch. The bus is scheduled to arrive back at McIntosh Memorial Library at 5 p.m. Thanks to funding from the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library the cost to participate is free of charge. To sign up stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.