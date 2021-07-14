McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 80 organizations across the Midwest to be awarded a “Gig Grant” from the nonprofit Arts Midwest. Based in Minneapolis, Arts Midwest is one of six nonprofit United States Regional Arts Organizations with a history spanning more than 35 years. The nonprofit believes that creativity has the power to inspire and unite humanity. The grant we were awarded is designed to provide financial support for rebuilding and re-imagining creative engagement in our community.

We wrote the application with the intent of providing access to the arts for our senior population, especially residents of nursing homes or care centers where COVID-19 has kept them very isolated. We know music and engagement is therapeutic for minds and souls, as we have witnessed that first-hand through various library programs.

The first part of the project is to have local musicians travel to five senior living facilities between July and September to perform an outdoor music show for the residents. The shows will be highly interactive with singing, clapping and dance.