McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 80 organizations across the Midwest to be awarded a “Gig Grant” from the nonprofit Arts Midwest. Based in Minneapolis, Arts Midwest is one of six nonprofit United States Regional Arts Organizations with a history spanning more than 35 years. The nonprofit believes that creativity has the power to inspire and unite humanity. The grant we were awarded is designed to provide financial support for rebuilding and re-imagining creative engagement in our community.
We wrote the application with the intent of providing access to the arts for our senior population, especially residents of nursing homes or care centers where COVID-19 has kept them very isolated. We know music and engagement is therapeutic for minds and souls, as we have witnessed that first-hand through various library programs.
The first part of the project is to have local musicians travel to five senior living facilities between July and September to perform an outdoor music show for the residents. The shows will be highly interactive with singing, clapping and dance.
The second part of the project is to have the local music group Calvin and Friends perform two shows between July and October that are open to the public. We are pleased to announce Calvin and Friends will perform at Eckhart Park Tuesday, July 20, at 2 p.m. inside the large shelter. The group is comprised of five members and features the Rev. Calvin Morris along with his daughter Dodie Whitaker on vocals. Please plan to join us for the afternoon show.
The engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from Bader Philanthropies and the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.
Find a new friend this summer with our “Pet Pen Pal” program! In honor of the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program we are thrilled to have a writing program for patrons. We have an entire wall filled with pet pictures and bios for you to read. Select a pet or two you would like to write to and they will write back! The library provides the stationary and envelopes for you to write the letter. Once complete, drop the letter off at the circulation desk. Your “pet” will write a letter back to you within a week. Your letter will be waiting for you at the circulation desk.
Registration for the annual after-school program is scheduled for Sunday, July 25, at 5 p.m. inside the library lobby. The program is open to elementary aged children that will be in first-fourth grade at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Information about the program including the registration forms can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Questions about the after-school program can be directed to Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.