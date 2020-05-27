McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We would like to invite you to follow us on numerous social media platforms to stay up-to-date on what is happening at the library. We are posting updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org While our library building is closed staying connected online continues to be the best way for us to reach you. We do have staff working in the library building six days per week. Feel free to call us with questions at 637-7151.
We have been asked several times when the library building will be open again. Please know we are just as eager as you to get back to normal operations. However, the safety of the library staff, volunteers and our patrons remains our number one priority. We’re continuing to follow the guidance provided to us by health experts, staff from the Department of Public Instruction and local administration. We have started writing plans for reopening but at this time will be maintaining our current operating practices. Take advantage of our curbside pickup option. Order new materials online or give us a call and we can help you select new materials to checkout. Three days per week we provide curbside pickup so you can stop by and retrieve your items. We are also expanding our programming options as we head into June. Due to COVID-19 the programs will be delivered to you through our social media platforms.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
