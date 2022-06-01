McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’re changing up our weekly story-time programs by bringing in special guests to read books!

Story time with Miss Laci happens on Wednesday mornings from 10:30 to 11. Depending on the weather, we’re hoping several of our story-time programs can be held outside in our courtyard space. Starting on June 1, Miss Laci will be joined by a community leader to help run the program. Our special guests will read up to three books, while Miss Laci teaches everyone songs and rhymes. Guest readers include an officer from the Viroqua Police Department, staff and volunteers with the Chamber of Commerce, and the district administrator from Viroqua Area Schools, along with many other people. We’re looking forward to a fun summer of books, songs and activities during story time on Wednesday mornings at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua.

Seven public libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the sixth annual Vernon County Reads adult reading program. Beginning June 1, residents are encouraged to stop by their local public library to check out the mysteries “Driftless Gold” and “Driftless Treasure” by Vernon County author Sue Berg. Both books featuring Lt. Jim Higgins will engage readers with a variety of twists and turns.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Berg, Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program. The third book in the series, “Driftless Deceit,” will be available for purchase as well.

Participating libraries will be hosting community book discussions about “Driftless Gold” and “Driftless Treasure” this summer. McIntosh Memorial Library will host a discussion Thursday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Join us this week at the Farmers Market and next week at the Night Market at Eckhart Park. We will be back out at the Farmers Market, Saturday, June 4, with fun activities for children and families. This market is a special one because it is the first children’s market of the season! Next week we will be at Eckhart Park on Friday, June 10, for the first Night Market of the season. The market will be held from 6 to 9. Stop by for live music, food, beverages and tons of vendors for you to visit with. We will be at the market with two fun games for anyone to enjoy!

