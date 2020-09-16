McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
This September, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a new mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair.
Signing up for a library card is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time. Stop by McIntosh Memorial Library Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and register in person. We are also able to issue virtual library cards. For information, email l.widner@wrlsweb.org. Once you have a library card you can take advantage of all the resources available to you through your local public library.
We have been receiving a lot of questions about our computer service. We are continuing to provide access to our WiFi, public computers, and printing service Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in our large entry area. You are welcome to bring your own computer or use one of ours! Due to COVID-19, we are only permitting five people to work in our entry area at one given time. An appointment for our computer service is not necessary. Feel free to call the library with questions at 637-7151, extension 6.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
