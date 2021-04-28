McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We appreciate Angie Cina for writing the great article in last week’s paper regarding the creation of Viroqua’s Growing Forward Together Garden. We feel so honored to have been able to partner with Sheena Cook-Fuglsang of UW-Madison Division of Extension FoodWIse Nutrition Education to write a grant application to create an educational and equitable donation garden at the site of the old swimming pool on Rock Avenue.

We were notified earlier this spring that our project was funded. The produce we grow in the garden space this summer can only be donated or used for educational purposes. Over the course of the gardening season, we will be offering garden related educational opportunities at the garden location. All the produce will be harvested and distributed by staff and volunteers from Community Hunger Solutions. If you would like more information about the Growing Forward Together Garden, please contact Laci Sheldon at l.sheldon@wrlsweb.org or call 637-7151, extension 5.