McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We appreciate Angie Cina for writing the great article in last week’s paper regarding the creation of Viroqua’s Growing Forward Together Garden. We feel so honored to have been able to partner with Sheena Cook-Fuglsang of UW-Madison Division of Extension FoodWIse Nutrition Education to write a grant application to create an educational and equitable donation garden at the site of the old swimming pool on Rock Avenue.
We were notified earlier this spring that our project was funded. The produce we grow in the garden space this summer can only be donated or used for educational purposes. Over the course of the gardening season, we will be offering garden related educational opportunities at the garden location. All the produce will be harvested and distributed by staff and volunteers from Community Hunger Solutions. If you would like more information about the Growing Forward Together Garden, please contact Laci Sheldon at l.sheldon@wrlsweb.org or call 637-7151, extension 5.
Story time will return to the library the week of May 24 with Miss Laci! Please mark your calendars for Toddler Time on Tuesday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a second story time on Wednesday, May 26 at 10:30am. We are planning to hold our Storytime programs outside in our courtyard or even some days across the street in our new garden space. Story time will include fun activities, stories, and songs! We know it has been a long time since we were able to hold story-time programs together. Make plans to join us weekly starting at the end of May!
We are looking forward to being part of the upcoming Viroqua Chamber Main Street weekly Farmers Market again. Weather permitting, we plan to be out at the Market on Saturday, May 8, with tree and shrub saplings to give away. We ordered 150 saplings from the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department and will be distributing them at the Market in a couple of weeks. This will be our second year of doing a sapling distribution just in time for Mother’s Day.
On Monday, May 3, we will be allowing patrons back inside the library for browsing and checkout at our circulation desk. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, seating areas, meeting rooms, the bookstore, and play area will remain closed. Masks will be required along with social distancing. We are encouraging you to think of the service as “grab and go.” In other words, come inside, browse the collection, select your items, check out, and leave to enjoy your new library materials. We will continue to offer no contact pick up of materials in our lobby space along with access to our public computers and wireless internet service. Call the circulation desk with questions at 637-7151, extension 6.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.