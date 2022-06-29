McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Threads of Tradition: A Hmong Community Collaboration is the name of a partnership between McIntosh Memorial Library, La Crosse Public Library, and the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency.

Together we will be offering numerous programs and activities to recognize the Hmong people in our area over the next several months. During the month of July, McIntosh Memorial Library will have on display personal collections of folk art, textiles, sculptures and other collectibles from Hmong community members residing in La Crosse. On Monday, July 11, we will be hosting a program at 6 p.m. inside the library about the exhibit. The program will be about the artwork, its history and the story it represents. During the month of August, the art will be on display at the La Crosse Public Library. Also, in July we will host in Viroqua at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, a Hmong Arts Workshop, followed by a program on July 28 at 6 p.m. with Wisconsin author Dr. Pao Lor. Lor wrote a book titled “Modern Jungles: a Hmong Refugees Childhood Story of Survival.” You can view all the programs we have scheduled by visiting the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

In support of June being recognized as National Pollinators Month will be hosting a special in-person program on Thursday, June 30. Retired biologist Beverly Paulan will be presenting a program inside the library lobby at 6 p.m. titled, “Native Plants Need Native Pollinators Native Pollinators Need Native Plants.”

Paulan has been an educator, a pilot, a birder, a toad wrangler, a crane mama and a butterfly whisperer: and these are just the things she has gotten paid to do! After getting a degree in biology and her pilot’s license, she chased her dreams and combined the two by working for such diverse organizations as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Operation Migration. Currently she is “officially” retired, but still flies as a freelance contract pilot and conducts endangered butterfly, habitat and bat surveys as a citizen scientist.

National Pollinators Month was created to bring attention to the importance of the relationships between pollinators and plants. Nearly all the world’s seed plants need pollinators. According to the National Wildlife Federation, which initiated June’s National Pollinators Month, one in every three bites of food come from a pollinated source.

McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed July 2-4 for the Independence Day holiday weekend. The library will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, July 5. While the library is closed the book and media return slots will be open for your returns. You can always order materials from the Libby app. Have a question? Call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.

