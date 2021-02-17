McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

February is Black History and African American Heritage month. Here at the library, we are acknowledging this month with curated book lists and programs. In the windows on the north side of the library you will find a wide variety of titles that are available for checkout. We would encourage you to do some window shopping along the sidewalk. Once you have identified the titles you would like to checkout let a librarian know! The books on display are all owned by the McIntosh Memorial Library. Additional titles on the subject of African American Heritage month are available from other libraries in the Winding Rivers Library System. Take a look at our online catalog or ask a librarian for assistance. You can also view or print off the book lists we created for you by going to the “Beanstack” tab on the library website.

Thank you to everyone that stopped by the library this month and picked up one of our Valentine’s Day take and make craft bags. All the cards you created were delivered to residents at a local nursing home just before Valentine’s Day. If you like our take and make craft bags let us know! We have plenty of ideas for at home crafts for patrons of all ages.