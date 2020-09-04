McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

September is here! Stop by the library and checkout items related to the fall season. We have a great selection of cookbooks for new recipes, magazines to give you decorating ideas, along with DVDs and music CD’s to help you welcome in autumn. Remember you can come inside the library Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to browse the collection. Or place your order ahead of time and stop by during our curbside times to pick up your materials. Curbside service is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6. Have a question? Give us a call at 637-7151, ext. 6.
Congratulations to those participants of our adult summer reading program that won the grand finale door prizes. This summer we teamed up with the Driftless Writing Center to feature their anthology titled “Contours.” Over the course of three months participants read the book and participated in activities. The grand prize winners selected by random draw are Bonnie Peterson in first place, followed by Reta Keenan, and Susan Lindbergh. We appreciate everyone who participated in the program. We are already working on plans for a fall and winter reading program. Stay tuned for details!
During the month of September, we are planning on hosting some outdoor story-time programs at the park. Give the library a call for details or watch the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page, as more information will be announced soon.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
