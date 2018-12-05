We appreciate everyone who stopped by the library to support our “Have a Heart to Save a Heart” fundraising event. The event was part of a fundraising effort we have been working on to raise money to purchase a defibrillator for the library. The event would not have been made possible without the work of chairperson Jean Driscoll, the Friends of the Library Board of Directors, the artists who donated to the event, and of course all of you that stopped by to place a bid or make a monetary donation. We are confident enough money will be raised so we can move forward with purchasing an AED for the library in the very near future. Once purchased, the unit will be placed in an area that is accessible to everyone. All library staff will be fully trained on how to operate the device.
Monday, Dec. 10, will be the first day of our eighth annual Food for Fines program. All next week you can drop off nonperishable food items at the circulation desk to have your fines reduced. For every item donated, we will remove $1 worth of fines for a maximum of $10. This program applies only to fines. Fees will not be reduced for accounts in collection or where money is owed for lost or damaged materials. Please know everyone is welcome to drop off non-perishable items to benefit our local food pantry. All items collected will be donated to the pantry at Living Faith Church in Viroqua. For more information about the Food for Fines program, call the library at 637-7151.
We still have a few spots open for our “Beginning Woodcarving” class this month. Led by Dr. Roger Hatlem and other local carvers, the program will offer people an opportunity to learn the basics of woodcarving. The class will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon in our program room. Participants will be paired with experienced carvers who will help guide you through the process of creating a carved piece to take home. This class is being offered at no charge, but registration is required as space is limited. To register, stop by or call the library circulation desk at 637-7151.
Our third annual, “Library Photo Booth” is up and running. Now through Dec. 22, we are encouraging you to stop by the library with your family and friends to have fun holiday photos taken. We provide a wide variety of seasonal props for you to use and we can even take the pictures. It’s a fun way to celebrate the season and a great opportunity for you to capture the moment with a photo. The photo booth is set up in our program room and is available for you to use during regular library hours.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua.
