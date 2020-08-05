McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

August is here and that means we will be concluding our children’s summer reading program. We want to personally thank the nearly 200 families that made a commitment to be part of our program this year. Due to COVID-19 all our programming activities were recorded in advance and aired on Vernon Communications Channel 14 and through our various social media outlets. We appreciate VCC for being such an amazing partner to work with this summer. We really couldn’t have done it without you! Just because the program is ending doesn’t mean you should stop reading. The library is full of wonderful treasures for everyone to discover and enjoy.
Due to enhanced quarantine restrictions the hours of when you can return your checked-out library materials has changed again. The return slots are open from noon on Wednesday through 9 a.m. on Saturday. All the materials returned have to be quarantined for a minimum of four days before library staff can process them. As a result, you will see a delay in having the items removed from your account. We appreciate your ongoing patience, as we know we have had to make several changes to our return policy based on guidance we need to follow.
During the month of August, we want to remind you to take advantage of our curbside service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6. If you prefer to come inside the library to pick up your holds or order new materials, you can do that as well. The library circulation desk is open on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon for in-person service. We want to remind you the library is not open for browsing at this time. If you need library materials, we encourage you to order the materials online or call us for assistance at 637-7151, ext. 6 and we can work with you over the phone.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
